3,498 appear in KEMU JCAT

LAHORE: The 19th Joint Centralised Admission Test (JCAT) was conducted under the supervision of the King Edward Medical University under the direction of the caretaker provincial health minister Dr Javed Akram and the Punjab health secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi.

This exam was held simultaneously in Lahore and South Punjab Multan Senior with the special efforts of the health secretary keeping in mind the number and convenience of the candidates. The exam was held in 11 halls of Punjab University and seven halls of Nishtar Medical University, Multan. A total of 3,498 candidates appeared in this examination. Around 2,429 doctors in Lahore centre and 1,069 doctors in Multan centre participated in the exam; 170 foreign doctors were also candidates for this examination. KEMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Mahmood Ayaz visited the examination centres and reviewed the arrangements. All preparation and supervision of this examination was done by Chief Controller of Examinations Prof Muhammad Haroon Hamid and Registrar Dr Riasat Ali along with the examination staff. As per the departmental instructions, special arrangements were made for disabled and sick candidates in which the medical team of Mayo Hospital and the staff of 1122 were present.