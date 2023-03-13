Body for approval of private housing schemes reactivated

LAHORE: An important initiative taken by Commissioner and Lahore Development Authority Director General, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the scrutiny committee for approval of private housing schemes has been reactivated.

Commissioner Lahore and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that the purpose of this step was to make the process of approval of private housing societies more transparent. Now private housing societies in Lahore will have to go through the comprehensive process of scrutiny before getting approval.

This scrutiny committee consists of Additional DG Housing and officers from metropolitan planning. This committee will submit its report to the Chief Metropolitan Planner after scrutinising the case for approval of private housing society/land subdivision. The Chief Metropolitan Planner will submit his proposals to the competent authority on the recommendations of the committee.

The additional DG housing LDA will be the convener of the committee, whereas all directors and deputy directors of metropolitan planning, Director Law, LDA, and assistant director concerned will be the members.