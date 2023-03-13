Minister calls for health reforms enforcement

LAHORE: Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram participated as a chief guest in the closing session of the 4th annual international conference organised under the auspices of Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine at a local hotel.

Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed presided over the closing session. A large number of medical experts from around the world participated. The minister congratulated the administration for organising the annual international conference.

He said that the conference under the auspices of Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine has been successful in achieving its goals. Every human being should do his part to serve humanity.

To make Pakistan a healthy country, health system reforms have to be implemented. The traditional methods of treatment have caused a lot of damage to the health system. Dr Javed Akram said that research is fundamental to protect the people of Pakistan from dangerous diseases.

In the service of humanity, people have to bear some difficulties. In the past, while protecting the rights of doctors, cases of terrorism were filed against me, but Allah Almighty stopped me, he said.

To make a healthy country, we have to provide a healthy society. We want to make Pakistan a healthy country. Out-of-the-box solutions have to be found to provide a healthy environment to the people of Pakistan. The conference was attended by guests from different countries of the world.

There should be a biotechnology industry in Pakistan, he added. Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, while expressing his opinion, said that he is grateful to the caretaker provincial health minister, Dr Javed Akram, for inviting him to participate in the conference.

“We have to change our attitude to take Pakistan forward. I am present on the orders of my brother Dr Javed Akram”, he said. Caretaker provincial health minister presented a commemorative shield to HEC Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed.