More than usual heat likely

LAHORE: Meteorological Department (Met) has warned more than usual temperatures during the coming months of the summer season.

They said due to less than normal rains, the intensity of heat was likely to be more than normal from this month to May. They said due to 77% less rains in the country during the month of February, the average day and night temperature of the last month was 3 to 5 degrees Celsius higher than normal.

For 30 years before 2022, the average temperature during March was being recorded up to 26 degrees centigrade, in which a slight increase was recorded last year, so this time the possibility of further increase in heat intensity was being shown. According to the Department of Meteorology, not only March, but also during April and May, the temperature was likely to be higher than normal.

They predicted that on Monday mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while hot in plain areas during day time. Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Mithi where mercury reached up to 40°C, while in Lahore, it was 31°C and minimum was 16.6°C.