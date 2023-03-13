Wapda to add another 10,000MW hydropower to national grid

LAHORE: Water & Power Development Authority (Wapda) will add another 10,000 megawatts of low-cost and environment-friendly hydropower to the national grid by 2030 through phased completion of under-construction water and hydropower projects.

According to Wapda spokesman, the current generation of hydropower, which is about 9,500MW, will be doubled to about 20,000MW. On completion of these projects, the total water storage capacity of the country will also increase by 12 million acre feet. This additional amount of cheap hydroelectricity and water will prove helpful in economic stability and social development of Pakistan. Among the under-construction projects of Wapda, Diamir Bhasha Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project, Mohmand Dam, Tarbela Fifth Expansion Project, Naygaj Dam, Karam Tangi Dam, Kachhi Canal and K4 Project are worth mentioning. These projects will be completed in phases between 2024 and 2030 with the help of the federal government and the support of international financial institutions.