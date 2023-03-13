Women cyclists march to raise awareness about climate change

LAHORE: More than 40 bikers took part in the all-women Pedal for People and Planet bike actions held at Bagh-e-Jinnah to celebrate International Women’s Month.

The bike action aimed to raise awareness about climate change and the issues of food and clean energy and highlight the role of women in the fight for climate justice. The all-women bike action was organised by Pakistan Kissan Rabita committee, Asian People’s Movement on Debt and Development, Aman Foundation and Crofter Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Farooq Tariq, General Secretary of Pakistan Kissan Rabita committee said: “According to studies, women around the world are disproportionately affected by climate change. Climate change exacerbates women’s burdens because of gender norms that tie them to domestic care work, such as gathering food, water, and firewood. Women also frequently lose part of their already lower earnings because women’s livelihoods are linked to natural resources that are adversely impacted by climate change” Farooq added.

APMDD country programme head, Zaighum Abbas said that “The IPCC [International Panel on Climate Change] found that gender inequalities are further exaggerated by climate-related hazards, and they result in higher workloads for women, occupational hazards indoors and outdoors, psychological and emotional stress, and higher mortality compared to men, it is therefore necessary to highlight the role of women in climate justice”

Speaking on the bike action events, Lidy Nacpil, coordinator of Asian Peoples’ Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD), said: “Climate change is causing a food crisis in many parts of the world, especially rural communities, because frequent and more intense climate change-induced droughts, heat waves or flooding are destroying crops and livelihoods. Women bear the brunt of these climate shocks because women provide food for the family and many women depend on natural resources for livelihood. We need urgent actions to strengthen food systems that address women’s social and economic needs,” Nacpil added.