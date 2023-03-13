Polio eradication campaign in 13 districts starts

LAHORE: Head of the polio programme in Punjab and EOC Coordinator Mr Khizer Afzaal administered polio drops to children in a special ceremony organised to herald the beginning of a special polio eradication campaign from Monday (today).

The Director General Health Services and international polio eradication partners also participated. Punjab is organising the campaign in pursuance of its plans to tighten stranglehold against polio virus, head of the polio programme and Punjab Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Mr Khizer Afzaal said in a statement on Sunday.

The campaign will be held in 13 districts of Punjab, including Bahawalpur, Bhakkar, DG Khan, Faisalabad, Lahore, Layyah, Mianwali, Multan, Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan, Sheikhupura and Sialkot.

In Rawalpindi, campaign will be held in selected union councils. While in rest of the districts, the campaign will be held in entire districts. The campaign will continue in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad for seven days. While in other districts, the campaign will last five days. Over 90,000 polio workers will participate in the drive to immunise more than 11.35 million children under the age of five against polio.

This includes: 7,452 area in-charges, 1,783 union council medical officers, 37,804 mobile polio team members, 2,401 fixed team members and 1,399 transit team members. Punjab Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has deployed stakeholders from all areas to facilitate implementation of the polio campaign in priority areas.

“Punjab is at the risk of importation of virus from endemic zones. The risk emerged to the forefront this January when environmental samples in Lahore tested positive due to the imported virus”, the EOC head pointed out.

“Punjab is organising the campaign to prevent virus reinfection and focusing on improving quality of campaigns as well as coverage of high-risk mobile population especially at transit points”, the EOC coordinator added.

Mr Khizer also acknowledged the services of health workers, especially female workers. The EOC head reiterated that multiple doses of polio drops offered the best protection against polio virus.

“Every single child needs to be vaccinated in order to achieve population immunity and prevent virus circulation if we are to eradicate polio from infected zones. Communities must realise that immunisation is a safe and effective means of safeguarding their children against this virus”, he said.

Punjab is polio-free for the last two years since October 2020, which is an achievement of the programme.

Momentum needs to be carried against polio virus with full vigour till the virus is eliminated from two endemic countries, including Pakistan and Afghanistan. The sporadic presence of polio virus in environmental samples most recently in January in Lahore must send an urgent message to parents to ensure that children are administered two polio drops under every immunisation drive. He said that Pakistan aimed to interrupt transmission of poliovirus from the country in 2023.