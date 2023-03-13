Punjab cabinet to cancel 56 salt mining Cos’ licences

LAHORE: Punjab Cabinet has decided to cancel licences issued to 56 companies for salt mining against rules and regulations during the previous tenure.

The decision was taken in the 9th provincial cabinet meeting held under the chair of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi here Sunday. The Cabinet approved starting proceedings to cancel the licences of salt mining according to rules and regulations. A company was constituted to fulfill all rules and regulations with regard to the cancellation of licences, the cabinet decided.

The meeting was informed that a loss worth billions of rupees was being incurred to the national exchequer by issuing licences against rules and regulations. Like-minded companies were being issued licences without undergoing bidding and open auction procedure.

The cabinet was told that 32 companies were being issued licences while issuance of licences to 24 companies was presently lying at the offer stage. The Punjab Cabinet approved making the licence issuance procedure transparent for the salt mining under which the issuance of licences for the salt mining would be done through an open auction.

The cabinet approved the new amended Rock Salt Policy of Punjab and decided to grant a mega relief for the male and female students under which students in uniform would be provided free travel facility on the Orange Train and Metro Bus.

Mohsin Naqvi directed the Energy department to undertake steps for energy saving under PM Shehbaz Sharif's Energy Conservation Policy. He directed to reduce used units of electricity in the government departments and directed the department to implement energy saving policy and sought a report from the secretaries regarding the use of electricity.

He ordered the Civil Secretariat and other departments to function their duties paperless and directed the departments to formulate a comprehensive plan to make the departments working paperless. He directed to dispose of the departmental summaries in a short period of time.

Approval was granted to extend the period of service of contract employees of the Information and Communication Technology Cell under the Performance Management System of Specialised HealthCare and Medical Education. A conditional approval was granted to appoint vice-chancellors, pro-vice-chancellors, controllers and registrars on the vacant posts of government universities of Punjab with the permission of Election Commission of Pakistan. Approval was granted to extend the contract period of the employees of Policy and Strategic Planning Unit of Primary and Secondary Health Care. The Cabinet approved to accept the resignation of the Ab Pak Authority CEO Syed Zahid Aziz. The issuance of supplementary grant was approved for the repair and construction of damages being incurred to the rivers and nullahs due to flood during the current financial year. Approval was granted to appoint the Specialists Members/PrivateMembers in the Provincial Quality Control Board and District Quality Control Board.

Endorsement of seven national parks was given under the Punjab Protected Areas Act 2020. The reissuance of funds being unused under the financial year 2021-22 for the Emine Erdogan Danish Care Girls School in Baseer Town, Muzaffargarh was approved. Approval was granted for the issuance of reports of the Auditor General of Pakistan about the Punjab government's financial year accounts for the year 2018-2019, 2019-2020, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.

RPOs, COMMISSIONERS: Caretaker chief minister presided over a meeting of all divisional commissioners and RPOs of Punjab. He assigned a task to the commissioners and RPOs to provide maximum relief and facilities to the people. He directed the Commissioners and RPOs to themselves oversee the special package regarding provision of subsidised flour during Ramazan.

Mohsin Naqvi disclosed that the Punjab government was introducing a special package to provide real relief to the people during Ramazan. Addressing the RPOs and divisional commissioners, he asserted that excellent implementation of this package was a collective responsibility of all the officers. He remarked that ensuring excellent implementation of the Special Ramazan Package can make them successful in this world and the world hereafter.

The CM directed to ensure one dish and time restriction in the marriage ceremonies under any circumstance, adding that many complaints were being received regarding non-implementation of rules in many cities, including Lahore. He ordered a crackdown on the elements involved in manufacturing and selling of fake agricultural medicines across Punjab. He asserted that those involved in doing fake business of agricultural medicines should be brought in the stern grip of law.

He directed the officers to visit wheat purchase centres during the wheat purchase campaign in order to fulfill the target set out by the government. He directed them to work in an effective manner to stop the wheat theft and formulate an effective mechanism to bring stability in the prices of essential edibles. He directed that an indiscriminate action should be taken against illegal profiteers and hoarders.

He directed that the administration and police should visit every small and big store and check their price lists, adding that they should also take strict action against the shopkeepers receiving money exceeding fixed rates. He directed the government officers to observe office timing restrictions. Mohsin Naqvi directed the Commissioners and RPOs to visit the centres of deprived and homeless children.

He directed payments to the sugarcane farmers at the earliest and asserted that no delay should occur in the payments to the sugarcane farmers.

POLICE TEAM: The police team tracing the 8th March murder case of the political worker met with the caretaker chief minister. The team comprised of SSP Imran Kishwar, Inspector Muhammad Ali Butt, Inspector Nabi Baksh, SIs Amir Shehzad, Zubair, Head Constable Khurram Shehzad and Constable Muhammad Tayyab. Chief Secretary, IGP and CCPO were also present.

Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi lauded the performance of the police team and appreciated them. Mohsin Naqvi while addressing them remarked that all the police officers traced the blind case in a dedicated and professional manner and in a very short period of time.