Bangladesh panel says fire at Rohingya camps ‘planned sabotage’

DHAKA: A fire that left thousands of Rohingya Muslims homeless in Bangladesh camps was a “planned act of sabotage”, a panel investigating the blaze said on Sunday.
Nearly 2,800 shelters and more than 90 facilities including hospitals and learning centres were destroyed in the fire on March 5, leaving more than 12,000 people without shelter, officials said.
More than 1 million Rohingya refugees live in tens of thousands of huts made of bamboo and thin plastic sheeting in camps in the border district of Cox’s Bazar, most having fled a military-led crackdown in Myanmar in 2017.
PARIS: Thousands of tonnes of garbage has piled up on streets across the French capital after a week of strike action...
KYIV: Ukraine and Russia claimed on Saturday that hundreds of enemy troops were killed over the previous 24 hours in...
WASHINGTON: Former US vice president Mike Pence said Saturday that history would hold former president Donald Trump...
PARIS: Iran has announced more than 100 arrests nationwide over the mystery poisonings of thousands of schoolgirls,...
BEIJING: China retained its central bank chief in a surprise move on Sunday, as the country appointed a cabinet...
ATHENS: Thousands of demonstrators staged fresh protests in Greece on Sunday as anger grows over the country´s...