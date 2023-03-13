Rubbish piles up in strike-bound Paris

PARIS: Thousands of tonnes of garbage has piled up on streets across the French capital after a week of strike action by dustbin collectors against government pension reforms, city hall said Sunday. Three incineration plants outside the capital have been hit by the work stoppages that have left entire pavements covered in black bags and overflowing bins.

The capital´s household waste agency Syctom said it has been re-routing dustbin lorries to other storage and treatment sites in the region and has yet to resort to calling in the police. City hall employees have for the last week been picking up rubbish in just half of Paris´s districts. The strike has hit some of the most exclusive areas including the 5th, 6th and 16th arrondissements. Other districts are served by private firms which have not gone strike. According to the hard-left CGT unio, refuse collectors and drivers can currently retire from 57 years of age, but would face another two years of work under the reform plans which still grant early retirement for those who faced tough working conditions.