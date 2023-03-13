New protests hit Greece over train tragedy

ATHENS: Thousands of demonstrators staged fresh protests in Greece on Sunday as anger grows over the country´s deadliest rail crash, ratcheting up pressure on the government over the tragedy. Protesters flooded Athens´ Syntagma Square in front of parliament, waving banners that read “We won´t forget, we won´t forgive” and “We will become the voice of all the dead”. Fifty-seven people, many of them students, were killed when a passenger train and freight train collided head-on in central Greece on February 28. Four railway officials have been charged but public anger has focused on long-running mismanagement of the network, and the country has been rocked by a series of sometimes violent mass protests. On Sunday more than 8,000 demonstrators gathered outside parliament while 5,000 took to the streets of the second city Thessaloniki, police said.
