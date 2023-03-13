IS claims bomb attack that targeted Afghan journalists

KABUL: The Islamic State group on Sunday claimed a bomb attack that killed a security guard and wounded a group of journalists and children in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif this week. Saturday´s bombing occurred at an event honouring Afghanistan´s journalists, and came two days after a suicide bomber killed the Taliban governor of Balkh province in an attack also claimed by IS.

The attack against journalists was caused by a “parcel bomb that IS fighters managed to place and detonate” at the event held at a cultural centre in Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, IS said in a statement on its Amaq news agency. “The blast targeted a rally held inside a Shiite centre to reward several journalists working in agencies involved in the war and instigation against IS,” the statement said.