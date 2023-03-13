US govt rules out SVB bailout, wants to avoid ‘contagion’: Yellen

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said the government wanted to avoid financial “contagion” from the implosion of the Silicon Valley Bank but ruled out a bailout of the institution. US regulators on Friday took control of SVB — a key lender to US startups since the 1980s — after a run on deposits made it no longer tenable for the medium-sized bank to stay afloat on its own.

Investors punished the banking sector in total on Thursday after SVB´s disclosure the day before, but by Friday, shares in some larger banks posted gains. However, regional lenders remained under pressure, including First Republic Bank, which slumped nearly 30 percent in two sessions on Thursday and Friday, and Signature Bank, a cryptocurrency-exposed lender, which has lost a third of its value since Wednesday evening. In an interview with CBS Sunday, Yellen said the US government wanted “to make sure that the troubles that exist at one bank don´t create contagion to others that are sound.”

She added that the government was working with the US deposit guarantee agency, the FDIC, on a “resolution” of the situation at SVB, where approximately 96 percent of deposits are not covered by the FDIC´s reimbursement guarantee.