Zohaib targets Asian Games medal

KARACHI: Pakistan's premier boxer and Asian Games sole medal hope Zohaib Rasheed has set his eyes on the Asian Games medal after delivering impressively in international circuit last year.

"Asian Games are my prime target and inshaAllah I will win medal there," Zohaib told ‘The News’ in an interview here on the sidelines of the National Boxing Championship being held here at the KPT Sports Complex.

Zohaib shot to fame when he won bronze in the Asian Under-22 Boxing Championship in Tashkent early January 2022. He then snared another bronze, this time in the Asian Championship, held in Jordan in November last year. This was also the first medal for Pakistan at the Asian elite level since 2005.

Lyari-born 22-year-old Navy boxer said that he needs to train on foreign soil ahead of the Asian Games slated to be held in Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8.

"It will be of immense importance if I am able to go abroad for training as it will help me learn while sparring with the fighters who are better than me," Zohaib said.

"I have an idea of the boxers of Asia playing in my weight category and also see them via various media channels. InshaAllah I will be able to prepare accordingly and will try to execute the plans against them during the Asian Games," Zohaib said.

This will be the first time that Zohaib will be playing in the Asian Games.

Zohaib belongs to a boxing family of Lyari. He is the son of international boxer Abdur Rasheed who retired from K-Electric in 2014.

His brother Shoaib Rasheed has been South Asian Games gold medallist. His other brothers Abdul Waheed, Ali Mohammad and Sajid Rasheed are also boxers.

Zohaib, who has reached the finals in the 46-48 kilogramme weight category here at the National Boxing Championship, said that he gets enough technical support from his family.

“My brothers and father were here when I was fighting in the semi-final today. I also learn from them and it helps me,” Zohaib said.

Zohaib also requested the corporate sector to back him so that he could prepare well for the Asian Games and other 2024 Paris Olympics Qualifiers.

“Yes it’s in my plans to also press for Olympics seat but for that I need financial support. I am thankful to the Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) which is backing me but I also need the support of companies so that I could prepare well,” Zohaib said.

Zohaib does not get any big financial support from his family which is not that strong financially. And it is not possible for him to spend on his diet from the meagre salary he gets and will need a major company to back him. “It’s extremely important,” Zohaib stressed.

The Asian Games will also serve as qualifiers for the Paris Olympics. Zohaib will get a couple of more opportunities in the shape of the World Qualifiers.