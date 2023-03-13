KARACHI: A seminar on doping was on Sunday conducted under the auspices of Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) on the sidelines of the National Boxing Championship here at the KPT Sports Complex.
As many as 150 men and women boxers and officials attended the two-hour long seminar. Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Medical Commission member Dr Meesaq Rizvi delivered lecture on doping and its implications.
KARACHI: Pakistan's premier boxer and Asian Games sole medal hope Zohaib Rasheed has set his eyes on the Asian Games...
KRANJSKA GORA: Marco Odermatt won the World Cup overall title for the second year running on Sunday when he took...
CHRISTCHURCH: A classy century from Angelo Mathews and the early wicket of Devon Conway kept Sri Lanka’s World...
MADRID: Vinicius Junior scored a fine solo goal as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Espanyol 3-1 and cut...
PARIS: Kylian Mbappe broke away to score a last-minute winner as Paris Saint-Germain beat Brest 2-1 on Saturday, a...
KARACHI: The Pakistan Billiards & Snooker Association has approached the Federal Ministry of Inter-Provincial...