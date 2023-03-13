 
March 13, 2023
Seminar on doping

By Our Correspondent
March 13, 2023

KARACHI: A seminar on doping was on Sunday conducted under the auspices of Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) on the sidelines of the National Boxing Championship here at the KPT Sports Complex.

As many as 150 men and women boxers and officials attended the two-hour long seminar. Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Medical Commission member Dr Meesaq Rizvi delivered lecture on doping and its implications.