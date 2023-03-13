Cadmore all praise for Haris’ batting prowess

RAWALPINDI: Peshawar Zalmi’s stand-in captain Tom Kohler-Cadmore Sunday lauded batting style of Mohammad Haris, saying that he was lucky to have such a class batsman in the team’s line-up.

“Haris is a class act and I feel lucky to have him in the side. This talented guy has all the shots to make a difference. His explosive batting has won us the match. I am lucky to captain a team having Haris as batsman,” he said.

Cadmore added that his innings was exceptional. “There was something in the track for the bowlers this time around. So his batting was a deciding factor in the end. He gave us a rampant start which ultimately resulted in our win.”

Zalmi captain hoped that Haris would continue to serve his country for upcoming years.

Cadmore also defended giving Khurram Shahzad just two overs after he conceded just six in his first over.

“I think it was the right decision to use slow bowlers in between as we kept on taking wickets and there was no need to introduce him. Once I felt that it is his time he was introduced and won the match for us. In the end, we won the match.”

On Babar’s fitness, the Englishman said he would be alright going into the Eliminator.

“He is gaining fitness and will be alright going into the Eliminator.”

He also praised the crowd and hoped that they would be coming out in numbers to support their favourite teams in matches to come.

“It is exciting to play in front of a full-house crowd. They have been really supportive. Hopefully, their support for the teams would continue.”

On Pindi Stadium’s wickets, he said barring the one where the match was played Sunday others were too inclined towards batsmen.

“I hope that next time I come here I would see something for the bowlers also as was the case today. But I must appreciate the crowd, their interest in the game, and their behavior.”

Usman Khan looks back at his days of struggle

Usman Khan, who sprang a surprise by hitting fastest century on Saturday in the history of Pakistan Super League (PSL), was blunt in admitting that the selection criteria and talent hunt in Pakistan were far from satisfactory as he kept on struggling to play regular cricket all these years.

“Even now when I struck the fastest century in the PSL history and have played all kinds of shots on my way to achieving three-figure mark, once you would see me missing out in an odd inning, the so-called critics of the game would start questioning my shots and ability. One will start criticising my cut shot, the other will start saying that I don’t have the right temperament. All these years I have struggled to earn recognition for my game. I am brother of Nadeem Afzal (Sialkot) and struggled to get on the regional team. I shifted to Karachi where I was given a chance to play few matches. When you play abroad, they respect you and your cricket.”

Usman said he never looked behind and kept on working hard to make a name for himself.

“I played T10 cricket in the UAE and was declared the best batsman there. Besides playing cricket, I was engaged in a part-time job. Playing in Bangladesh League where I struck a hundred gave me real exposure.”

Usman sees Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan as his role model, saying the way he played was something very impressive.

“He is my ideal and the way he plays and takes the game with a brave heart is something special. Every youngster should follow him.”