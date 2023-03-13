The issue of power theft is a significant challenge for Pakistan. The implications of power theft are significant, and utilities have been forced to bear the brunt of the associated costs. Recovering the expenses of stolen energy is often achieved through imposing additional taxes on the utility bills of the public.
To combat the menace of power theft, the government has to launch awareness campaigns, stricter law enforcement and implement effective anti-power theft operations.
Jawad Hussain Channa
Larkana
