GPT-4, the latest and most powerful programming language model to date, is set to be released next week. One of the most impressive features of GPT-4 is its ability to process and analyse multiple types of data, including images, videos, sounds, and numerical data. This opens up a world of possibilities, including the ability to write movie scripts, generate virtual actors and produce entire movies without the need for human actors. However, what truly sets GPT-4 apart is its unprecedented ability to mimic human thought and creativity. With such vast processing power, GPT-4 has the potential to create chatbots and virtual assistants that are almost indistinguishable from humans.

But with any new technological advancement, there are concerns about the impact it could have on human jobs. But it is important to note that GPT-4 is still a tool, and humans will likely continue to play a crucial role in its development and deployment. Additionally, new jobs and industries could emerge as a result of this technology, creating new opportunities for human workers.

Hameer Chand

Jamshoro