Not so subtle

Racism is a major global problem and Pakistan and the South Asia region are no exception. Our bias towards those with lighter skin can be seen everywhere but most noticeably in advertising and entertainment.
Those with darker skin are no doubt well aware of this prejudice and have likely endured rude and painful comments about their appearance, even from family. There should be no tolerance in our society for such prejudices and we have to work to eradicate them.
Mahnoor Khan
Karachi
The issue of power theft is a significant challenge for Pakistan. The implications of power theft are significant, and...
GPT-4, the latest and most powerful programming language model to date, is set to be released next week. One of the...
Educational institutions in Pakistan are increasing numerically, but the quality of education is continuously on the...
The twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are known for their picturesque scenery and calm and orderly environment....
Rising unemployment and poverty are compelling more and more parents to send their children to earn money and pull...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Iran, Saudi Arabia to restore ties in China-brokered deal’ . The entire...