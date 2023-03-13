Not so subtle

Racism is a major global problem and Pakistan and the South Asia region are no exception. Our bias towards those with lighter skin can be seen everywhere but most noticeably in advertising and entertainment.

Those with darker skin are no doubt well aware of this prejudice and have likely endured rude and painful comments about their appearance, even from family. There should be no tolerance in our society for such prejudices and we have to work to eradicate them.

Mahnoor Khan

Karachi