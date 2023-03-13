Education reform

Educational institutions in Pakistan are increasing numerically, but the quality of education is continuously on the decline. Education plays a critical role in shaping societies, which makes it priceless. The most advanced, prosperous and peaceful nations in the world have earned their glory by investing in their education.

We have failed to educate our pupils, which has incurred a huge cost in the form of an unstable and chaotic society. Our policymakers must contemplate where things have gone wrong in the education system and move to rectify the problems.

Engr M Mudassir Khan

Hyderabad