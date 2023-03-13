Traffic in paradise

The twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are known for their picturesque scenery and calm and orderly environment. However, they are becoming increasingly plagued by severe traffic problems due to a growing population, increasing urbanization and inadequate infrastructure. The narrow roads and insufficient public transportation system are unable to cope with the growing number of vehicles on the road. As a result, commuters often face long delays and spend hours stuck in traffic.
To tackle these issues, the government needs to invest in building wider roads, upgrading the public transportation system and implementing proper traffic management. In addition, stricter enforcement of traffic laws, removal of illegal encroachments, and the establishment of dedicated parking areas can also help alleviate the traffic problems.
Daud Durrani
Islamabad
