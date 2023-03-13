Driver shot dead, another abducted in Kashmore

SUKKUR: A driver was gunned down and another abducted by the dacoits in district Kashmore-Kandhkot on Sunday. The incident occurred when the dacoits opened fire on truck drivers when they did not stop their vehicles, resulting in the killing of one driver on the spot at Karampur Laro at Indus Highway in Kashmore-Kandhkot. Later, the dacoits took away another driver along with them. The deceased driver was identified as Zakir Soomro, while the abducted driver was identified as Manzoor Solangi.