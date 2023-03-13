What is governance model of Pakistan?

It’s a fashion, from powerful to powerless, to talk about governance. Everyone claims or pretends to be guardian of rule-based and fair governance system. However, actions deny claim of self-assumed guardianship. The only point of concern for majority of people is how to mold system to maximise personal benefits.

Any governance system which can help them secure their interests is the best model. Thus, there is a constant struggle among all of them to acquire power. It has given birth to a new model of governance, network/relationship-based governance system. It has least relevance to principle of fairness or rules.

For example, if you are going on a road and something bad happens, you will not call law-enforcement agencies. You will search your mobile to find out someone who can help you. It shows people do not believe in system. They believe in relationship/networks.

First sign of network-based system emerged in early 1950s. The credit goes to bureaucracy, as it started to build networks of influence to tame the governance system. After martyrdom of Liaquat Ali Khan when he was prime minister, the process accelerated. Bureaucracy took over the country by installing Ghulam Muhammad as their representative. Bureaucracy destroyed opposition by building a close nexus with judiciary. It was the founding stone of network/relationship-based governance. Since then, this network is expanding.

In the recent times, business groups, especially real estate tycoons, have captured the whole network. They have convinced all including politicians, institutions, especially top leadership of military, that they are the saviour of the country. They have become so powerful that they are molding the policies, the way they want. This network has helped them to capture the system to extract maximum benefits. They grab resources in the name of privatisation and welfare of common citizens. They use their official seats to extract benefits for their children, family or cronies. They drafted interest-based policies to benefit only selective groups. It has killed opportunities for ordinary businessman by limiting chances of fair competition and welfare dreams of common citizens.

On the other hand, real estate is destroying agriculture and manufacturing base of the country. Poor state of small medium enterprise, agriculture and SOEs can helps us understand the phenomena.

Post-retirement hiring, facilitation to establish think tanks, NGOs and business facilitation centres are other examples which can help understand the power of network. Now, the relation/network-based system of governance is taking a new turn. The ruling elite has introduced concept of family-based governance.

All the political parties in Pakistan, except Jamaat-e-Islami, MQM and to some extent PTI, are trying to strengthen family control over the parties and power structure. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan (Fazal) are best example to explain the phenomena. PPP has completed third generation transfer of power. JUIF and PMLN are in process to complete third and second generation transfer of power, respectively. Political parties have turned politics into a family business.

The process does not stop here. It is perpetuating at lower level. Members of the parliament or political stalwarts are implementing the same strategy at constituency level. think it is necessary because they know that without power, they will lose their seat in the relation-based network of governance. Then, it will be impossible for them to protect their interests.

In this backdrop, common citizens are wondering what is their status or role in the prevailing system. From the ground realities, it seems common citizens are only used as fodder to achieve power. They are fooled in the name of democracy, justice, respect to vote and slogans of welfare state.

Thus, comprehensive overhaul of the system is needed, as no patch work will serve the purpose. Pakistan must realise it is not a sustainable model and continuation of relation/network-based governance will result in disaster. Rather, we are already facing it.

Economic and development indicators present a pathetic picture. Life of common man is becoming hard with every passing day, as inflation is on rise and income is on decline. Mini budget, which government has just presented, will further aggravate the situation.

However, the worst outcome is injustice that is widespread. Injustice is not only prevailing in legal or government functions, but also at the societal level (social injustice).

Unfortunately, this network is not allowing any meaningful reforms or a change. Rather, the network is working to further strengthen its control. They are only bluffing in the name of reforms. They think they have absolute control over the system, and no one has power to challenge them. However, they forget the lesson of history that absolute control or dominance always leads to change.

In conclusion, if Pakistan wants to overhaul governance system and make it principle-based, the first and foremost step would be to break the prevailing network. In the presence of this network, dream of change will remain only a dream. Second, to eliminate injustice and ensure welfare, Pakistan needs to introduce people-centric governance system.

Lastly, they must comprehend the saying of Hazrat Ali (RA): “A society can survive with kufr (infidelity) but not on injustice”. They should learn this saying before it is too late.