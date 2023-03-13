Shehbaz, Muqam discuss KP political situation

LAHORE: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engineer Amir Muqam Sunday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and gave a detailed briefing about the political situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
During the meeting, issues pertaining to the National Heritage and Culture Division were discussed, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. They also exchanged views on the overall political situation of the country and other issues of mutual interest. The prime minister directed for expediting the public contact campaign and effective utilisation of digital technology with responsibility in this regard. He also appreciated the steps taken by Amir Muqam for strengthening of PMLN in the province at the grassroots level.
