Free cochlear implant surgery conducted at GIMS

SUKKUR: Cochlear implant surgery was performed on a child free of cost at the Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS). GIMS Director Dr Raheem Bakhash Bhatti said the surgery was performed on six-year-old Muhammad Yasir phulphoto, resident of Naseerabad in district Qamber-Shahdadkot.

ENT Department of GIMS, led by Dr Maqbool Ahmed and his team, conducted the successful implant surgery. He said the surgery, which otherwise would have cost Rs2.5 to 3 million, was performed on the child free of cost with the support of Tahafuz PMU. Dr Maqbool Ahmed said that as many as 142 cochlear implant surgeries were conducted without any financial support from the Sindh government.