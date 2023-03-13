Failed protest call eroded Imran’s credibility: Talal Chaudhry

FAISALABAD: Former state minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader Muhammad Talal Chaudhry has said a failed protestation call, given by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, has eroded his credibility before the public.

Addressing a press conference at his residence here on Sunday, he alleged that Imran Khan was not only a coward person but also a disgrace for politicians. He said that the PMLN leaders were sent behind bars and they faced threats to their lives, but they remained steadfast in leading the nation. He said Nawaz Sharif, despite facing serious life threats in 2007 and later in 2017, came out of his house and led the protestations in greater public interest.

Similarly, Benazir Bhutto also participated in public rallies even though she faced blasts on her arrival in Pakistan in 2007. Maryam Nawaz also led people and addressed the public gatherings without proper security during Imran era, although she was given threats of dire consequence, Talal Ch added.

“They are true political leaders because they did not fear water cannon, baton-charge, tear-gas shelling, suicide attacks and other threats to their lives,” he added. The PMLN leader said that Imran was not a leader but he had been imposed on the nation by his facilitators. Now, his facilitators had withdrawn support to him and he was afraid of coming out of his Zaman Park residence, he added. Talal regretted that Imran Khan was using women and party activists as a shield. People should recognise his ulterior motives and reject him with their vote power, he added.