Indian police arrest three after man killed for possessing beef

NEW DELHI: Police in India have arrested three men in eastern Bihar state in connection with the death of a Muslim man who was attacked because he was suspected of carrying beef, a police official said.

The victim, Naseem Qureshi, 56, died earlier this week after being attacked by a mob on suspicion of carrying beef, the sale and consumption of which is restricted in some parts of the country by local governments.

Qureshi was allegedly surrounded by more than 20 people and attacked, according to a police statement in court.

Police intervened but he died on the way to the hospital, according to the statement. Ramchandra Tiwari, head of Rasulpur police station in Bihar, where the crime took place, said on Saturday that three people were arrested.

Cows are sacred in Hinduism, and there have been frequent attacks on those accused of killing them for

meat or leather, predominantly people from the minority Muslim population or those on the lower rungs of India’s ancient caste system.