Two security guards killed in IED attack on Yar Rind’s son

QUETTA: Two security guards were killed and one injured after the convoy of Mir Sardar Khan Rind, son of MPA Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind, was targeted by an IED blast near Nushman area of Bolan, district Kachhi on Saturday.

According to Fahad Shah Rashidi, Assistant Commissioner, Dhadar, the vehicle of the bodyguards included in the convoy of Mir Sardar Khan Rind struck an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near Nushman area of Bolan in district Kachhi.

Two bodyguards of Mir Sardar Khan Rind, Muhammad Umer Rind, son of Muhammad Siddique Rind, resident of Suran, and Muhammad Hassan, son of Bangul Khan Jatoe, resident of Suran, were killed while another bodyguard Muhammad Ramzan sustained injuries.

The bodies and injured were rushed to the Dhadar Hospital. The bodies were handed over to the heirs after necessary medico-legal formalities while the injured was being treated.

Security forces cordoned off the area of the blast and started hunt for the perpetrators of the crime.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the blast. In a statement issued here, the chief minister expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of two security guards in the act of terrorism.

“Thank God that Sardar Khan Rind remained safe in the explosion,” the chief minister said and directed the LEAs to use all resources to bring the elements involved in the explosion to task. He said the terrorist elements wanted to create an atmosphere of fear but law and order situation in the province would be maintained at any cost.

The chief minister extended condolences and sympathies to the families of the martyred security guards.