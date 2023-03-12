Suneyah finishes second in Dhaka

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Suneyah Osama finished second in the ladies’ event of the 36th Bangladesh Amateur Golf Championship at the Kurmitola Golf Club in Dhaka on Saturday.

Suneyah, who scored 79 in the opening round, carded 77 in the second and final round of the event to take the runner-up position. She finished with a 36-hole aggregate of 156 (+12).

Her compatriot Abiha Hamin Syed followed her opening round score of 86 with a final round 82 to finish fourth with an aggregate of 168 (+24).

Bangladesh’s Sonya Akhtar carded 73 in the final round to take the first place in the ladies’ event.

In the men’s event, Pakistan’s Ralfee Aslam Raja carded 81 in the fourth and final round to finish at the 34th spot among 50 players.