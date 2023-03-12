Women’s league a must for Pakistan, says SA captain

RAWALPINDI: Sune Luus, the South African women's cricket team captain is eager to be part of the inaugural Pakistan Women League, saying that the country requires such exposure following years of no international cricket.

In an exclusive interview with 'The News', Luus said she was excited to be part of the Women's League exhibition matches and was eagerly looking forward to the actual event scheduled to take place in September.

“I am feeling great to be here for the curtain-raisers. Though as a replacement, I am really enjoying my stay here. I would love to be part of the women league Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) plans for September. I think this league is Pakistan's requirement. With what the country has gone through in the recent past where there was international cricket, such a league is a must. Now when that international cricket is back in Pakistan, women folk also deserve more activities and hence League. I would love to be part of the League when it will be staged later in September.”

She said that Pakistan women needed more international exposure.

“Pakistan women are talented and want to learn and perform. What these women need is international exposure. There is no better stage to play in the company of internationally recognised players.”

Luus said that cricket in Pakistan and back in South Africa is developing fast. “It is gaining more and more interest with each passing day. Pakistan and South Africa both have shown tremendous interest in the game whether it is men or women. I think it is just a matter of months before we start seeing major improvement in overall standard in both countries.”

Luus backed more T20 leagues and events involving the shortest format of the game. "Such T20 events and even leagues are very important for women's cricket development especially when it comes to financial gains.”

As a captain of the South Africa team, she rued missed opportunity as her team was narrowly beaten in the final by Australia. “It was a close miss. The victory in the T20 World Cup for South Africa would have been ideal for cricket interest in that country.

We came so close to winning, yet I believe that reaching the final was a big achievement for a country like South Africa where cricket is in the developing stage. I hope that South African women's team performance where we defeated teams like England would go a long way in popularising cricket in that country.”