Top pugilists to undergo dope tests

KARACHI: The dope tests of some leading boxers are expected to be conducted during the ongoing 40th Men National Boxing Championship being held here at the KPT Sports Complex.
A well-placed source told ‘The News’ that the Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) has requested Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for conducting random tests of the leading boxers during the championship.
“The federation had also conducted dope tests last year and again the PBF has requested PSB to conduct random tests of the top boxers in this event also,” the source said.
Doping rocked Pakistan last year as several kabaddi players and top-rated weightlifters failed to pass the dope tests and were suspended from playing at all levels.
