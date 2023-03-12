Orientation session held for officials of Malakand Division

PESHAWAR: A two-day orientation session on technical knowledge for assistant commissioners of Malakand division was held in Saidu Sharif at Swat on Saturday.

According to a handout issued here on Saturday, Commissioner Malakand Division Shahidullah Khan addressed the event as

chief guest.

The session was organised by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department, with technical support from the Sub-National Governance Programme and financial assistance from the UK Commonwealth and Development Office.

The purpose of the session was to equip assistant commissioners with the necessary knowledge and skills to perform their duties effectively under

the new local government system.

Commissioner Shahidullah Khan appreciated the SNG program of Oxford Policy Management for organising the session and emphasised on the importance of enhancing the quality of governance and improving service delivery to strengthen government institutions.

In the session, participants were informed that the Sub-National Governance Program works to provide technical assistance to the government in implementing policies and reforms at the provincial and local levels. He said it aimed to strengthen democracy, promote economic growth and reduce poverty through governance reforms and improved service delivery.

Speakers said the orientation session was an important step towards achieving the objectives of the SNG program and improve performances of the stakeholders in the new local government system in Malakand region.