LG reps ask govt to hold tehsil presiding officers’ polls

MANSEHRA: The chairmen of village and neighbourhood councils on Saturday demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to hold elections of tehsil presiding officers without any further delay.

“Though a year had passed to the elections of tehsil councils, which are empowered to be the backbone of the governance at the grassroots level under the existing local government’s act, we to be made functional,” Malik Mumtaz, the chairman of Lassan Thakral village council, told a meeting attended by the village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen.

He said that the local government elections were held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by the order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, but it still seemed a futile exercise and a waste of financial resources.

“Tehsil bodies are still without development budget and couldn’t hold even a single regular session, except one in which chairmen and its councillors took the oath,” said Mumtaz.

Speaking on the occasion, Basharat Ali Swati, the chairman of the Safada village council, said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were without the provincial assembly and as well as the local government’s benefits.

He added that the government should immediately issue the tehsil presiding officers’ election schedule so that those bodies could start functioning and serve the people in accordance with their

mandate.