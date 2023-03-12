NHA asked to complete blacktopping of KKH at earliest

MANSEHRA: Adviser to Caretaker Chief Minister on Culture and Tourism Zafar Mahmood on Saturday said that National Highways Authority (NHA) should complete blacktopping of the Karakoram Highway before the start of tourism season in the Hazara division.

“Travellers, motorists and transporters are bearing the brunt of the delay in completion of KKH from Abbottabad to Mansehra. The NHA should finish the work before the start of tourism season,” he said while speaking at a gathering.

He said the federal government earmarked huge funds for the blacktopping of the Qalandarabad-Shinkiari section of the KKH as it had developed cracks.

“With the start of tourism season, most probably on Eidul Fitr a record number of tourists are expected to use this road to reach scenic valleys in Hazara and neighbouring Gilgit-Baltistan and the government wants its timely completion,” Mahmood said.

He said the provincial government wanted to provide a peaceful environment to tourists coming to the Hazara division and the rest of the province, adding that all available resources were being used for the purpose.

“We expect Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road, which was blocked to all sorts of traffic beyond Kaghan town owing to the heavy snowfall in November last year, would also be cleared to traffic at the end of March or

early April this year,” Mahmood said.

He said that tourists would be welcomed in Malakand and the rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the coming tourism season.