CM urges collective efforts to eradicate drug menace

PESHAWAR: Terming the prevailing situation of drug use in Pakistan, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a matter of grave concern, Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan on Saturday said that it was the collective responsibility of all segments of society as well as the government to eradicate this menace.

He expressed these views while addressing a function organised here in connection with the 30 years celebration of Dost Welfare Foundation, a non-governmental organisation. Azam Khan remarked that during these 30 years of its establishment, the Foundation had extended various kinds of services and facilities to more than 400,000 drugs affectees for which the management of the Foundation deserves huge felicitation.

He expressed the hope that the foundation would continue its selfless services for humanity in future as well. “The 30 years long journey of Dost Welfare Foundation is full of remarkable achievements which has been aided and supported by its companions and friends who have so generously contributed all their time and efforts in reaching out to the most vulnerable segments in our society to heal and restore their self-respect,” the chief minister went on to add.

Azam Khan further said that besides the treatment and rehabilitation of drug users, Dost Foundation also reaches out to the most vulnerable and marginalised groups of society such as people at risk of or infected by HIV/AIDs, prisons inmates, juvenile offenders, street children, women in crisis, victims of war and disaster and added that it also reaches out to these unfortunate miserable and stigmatized individuals living in difficult conditions through a process of awareness, primary prevention, rehabilitation and social development. He termed children as the future of the nation and said that the Dost Foundation pays special attention to their welfare and rehabilitation through its child protection partnership and network.

Addressing the function, Managing Director, Dost Welfare Foundation Munawwar Humayun, Behram Azam Khan, Aizaz Khan and other speakers highlighted the 30 years journey and achievements of Dost Foundation. On this occasion children of Dost Welfare Foundation presented a tableau and highlighted the negative effects of drug use.