Governor calls for research to boost olive farming

PESHAWAR: Calling for conducting research to boost olive farming, Governor Ghulam Ali on Saturday inaugurated the Olive Festival at the Agricultural Research Institute Tarnab Farm Peshawar.

He also inspected the stalls set up at the festival. During his visit to the festival, the governor announced providing an olive oil machine to the farmers of the southern districts to ensure export of olive oil.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Ali called for conducting research to boost olive farming.

He said the production and export of olive oil would increase the country’s foreign exchange and boost the economic condition of farmers besides creating employment opportunities. The governor said that there was a dire need for research in all agricultural sectors including olive in the province. He also lauded the holding of Olive Gala at Agricultural Research Institute Tarnab Farm Peshawar.

Ghulam Ali said research would help promote olive cultivation in the province, adding that universities should play a role in boosting this sector.

He said that our country spent 3.5 billion dollars worth of foreign exchange on the import of palm oil. The governor said that the country would be able to save a lot of money if our farmers, students and the Department of Agriculture played their role as our people would be able to use olive oil.

At the end of the ceremony, the governor presented shields to the secretary of the Agriculture Department and other officials.