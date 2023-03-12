Two-day spring crafts festival kicks off

Islamabad: A two day Spring Crafts Festival an event showcasing traditional and contemporary crafts in Pakistan kicked off here on Saturday.

This event is an ongoing collaboration between Nomad Gallery and Serena Hotels Sherry Rehman Federal Minister for Climate Change inaugurated the show Pakistani art and crafts have a long tradition and history of a very wide range of skill human practices of creative expression storytelling and cultural participation.

Both highly dynamic and a characteristically constant feature of human life they have developed into innovative stylised and sometimes intricate forms. This is often achieved through sustained and deliberate study training and or theorizing within a particular tradition across generations and even between civilizations.

The crafts are a vehicle through which human beings cultivate distinct social cultural and individual identities while transmitting values impressions judgments ideas visions spiritual meanings patterns of life and experiences across time and space said Nageen Hyat Founder Director Nomad Gallery Rights and Social Activist and Film maker Nomad Gallery has routinely and holistically supported the economic empowerment of women through its activities Our focus this year is two fold our Spring Crafts Festival in collaboration with Serena Hotels remains a commitment of our collective belief in the continued pursuit of this endeavor she said Unprecedented rains last year have played havoc across most of the country resulting in loss of precious lives and massive destruction all around Dealing with a calamity of such immense magnitude through emergency relief operations is a challenge difficult to imagine attending to post flooding damages innumerable displaced families prevention of related diseases and so on is a gigantic task that will require huge resources as well as collective efforts by one and all and a considerable amount of time Therefore in addition to our focus on women s economic empowerment Nomad Gallery has been focusing on supporting the families of the flood affected areas We have already conducted successful fundraisers independently as well as in collaboration with PNCA and donated all proceeds to PPAF and the Edhi Foundation The crafts represented here at this Spring Crafts Festival are made by the women of the flood affected areas she said Senator Sherry Rehman on the ocassion appreciated the crafts on display and called the public to come forward and attend such a show that is organized for a cause.