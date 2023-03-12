Bike stands set up recently wait for users

Islamabad: The beautifully designed bike parking stands are often seen vacant as visitors have so far shown no interest in using bicycles to visit the markets and commercial areas of the federal capital.

The bike riders and conservationists have opined that this might be a futile exercise because promoting cycling culture cannot be possible until roads become safe for riding bicycle.

Ahsan Mansoor, a resident of Islamabad, said “Frankly, these symbolic efforts here and there will not bring cycles out on the roads. We need an overall cycle-friendly infrastructure in the city to allow people to use bikes. I cannot even imagine sharing space with cars on a busy morning.”

Ayesha Shahid, a bicycle rider, said “Every time I take out my bicycle I wonder how to cross roads and do I dare take on the signal free crossings. Also will this be the time I get hit.” Asad Aziz, another resident, said “It's like dining table without food on it. Cycling needs infrastructure, which is safe in first place. Then, there should be connectivity to those points that are essentially visited. Further, it is necessary to encourage kids for cycling for long-term switch from cars. Rest is mere eye wash.”

Akmal Javaid Gondal, a social activist, said “It could have been better had the city managers introduced other cycling facilities like ‘Bicycle Sharing System’ to transform urban mobility before introducing dedicated cycle parking spaces.” MTB Islamabad, a group of mountain bike enthusiasts, said “Sadly people are reluctant to use bicycles because of speedy cars on the roads. Making protected and connected bike lanes is the first step towards a cycling friendly city. Change needs time probably.”

An official has pointed out that “We have been constantly building bike lanes on major roads and, hopefully, all main arteries of the city would have this facility in next few years. Making infrastructure and promoting cycling culture is our main goal to maintain green character of Islamabad.”