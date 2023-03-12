RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi Maj Gen (r) Muhammad Ayyub, HI(M), ex comdt AFIP and AFIT passed away on Saturday, says a press release.
‘Namaz-e-Janaza’ will be offered today (Sunday) at Army Graveyard, Racecourse Road, at 1100 hours. Second ‘Namaz-e-Janaza’ and burial in his hometown Havelian, Abbotabad, at 1700 hours today (12 March) (Sunday)
For more information, his sons Dr. Harris cell no 0313-5984497 and Dr Adil can be contacted at cell phone no 0333-5050594
