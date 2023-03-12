Dozens of mature trees mysteriously removed

Islamabad : Dozens of large trees have been cut down on the Islamabad Expressway in violation of the directives given by the concerned authorities to protect the green cover of the federal capital.

According to the details, the construction work on the Islamabad Expressway from Korang Bridge onwards is currently underway but mature trees have been removed despite the fact that no one is now allowed to do this during any kind of development project.

The civic agency is making efforts to increase plantation in Islamabad and it is also trying to achieve its target of planting 500,000 trees by March 31. So removal of these trees has raised the question about the motives behind this act.

The local people have maintained that these trees have been cut down in the third week of February but their roots are still there as these have not been removed. They further stated that apparently, it is really hard to ascertain the reason for the removal of these trees because no construction work was being affected by them. Former prime minister Imran Khan had issued the directives that no tree should be removed during any development project. So the civic agency introduced a policy of transplantation of grown trees from one location to another to carry out development projects without causing damage to the natural green environment.

But it is yet to see whether the trees removed from Islamabad Expressway have been shifted to other locations or if there is any timber mafia involved in this act.

An official stated “We have a very clear policy in which, if necessary, mature trees are shifted to other locations during development projects. We will look into the matter of removal of trees on Islamabad Expressway because the contractors are not allowed to do so on their own.”