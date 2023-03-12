Women’s Day marked

Islamabad : International Women’s Day was commemorated in SKANS School with the purpose to upload women’s achievements, recognising incredible challenges they confront and focus greater attention on their rights promoting gender equality, says a press release.
It also highlighted the impact of digital gender gap on widening economic and social inequalities and the importance of protecting rights of women and girls in digital spaces. As women, many parents showed up to share stage in order to acknowledge the tireless experiences they been through to shape into what they are today. Students from various classes played a valuable role in speeches and role plays to show what they can do to ‘Embrace equity’ in school’s environment.
