Clean water projects reviewed

Islamabad: A meeting of the board of the 'clean water programme' of Al Khidmat Foundation Pakistan (AKFP) was held here on Saturday.

AKFP President Dr. Hafeezur Rehman was in the chair. Vice President Syed Ehsanullah Waqas and regional managers were also present.

The AKFP President observed that so far the foundation has installed 229 water filtration plants, 2541 wells, 12,074 pumps, 148 gravity flow water schemes and 320 solar pumps. All these cost Rs407 million benefitting 4,876,650 people.

The meeting was informed that the foundation was also working on projects of 35 mobile filtration plants and 106 water tankers. Dr. Hafeezur Rehman expressed satisfaction over the report and also thanked donors for their contributions.