Seven illegal arms holders, drug dealers arrested

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested seven illegal arms holders, drug dealers and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.
During course of action Bani police recovered one pistol 30 bore from Bakht Munir. Similarly, Taxila police held Umar Sajjad and recovered a pistol 30 bore from his possession and 01 pistol 30 bore from Nazir while a pistol 30 bore from Haji Gul and 450 gram of charas from Niqab Khan.
Following operation, Saddar Wah police recovered a pistol 30 bore from Gohar Khan.
While, Ratta Amaral police recovered 850 gram of charas from Javed.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.
SSP (Operations) appreciated the performance of police teams said that the crackdown against illegal arms holders and drug dealers will be continued.
Rawalpindi: Anti-Narcotics Force in eight operations managed to recover over 475 kg drugs and arrested 11 accused,...
Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Development Authority on the directives of Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has...
Islamabad: A memorandum of understanding was signed between Islamabad Police and Bahria University to encourage a...
Rawalpindi: Rawalpindi Medical University has become the first medical university of the country that has established...
Political discourse is the superior manoeuvre in a democratic society and political communication is foundation this...
Islamabad: A two day Spring Crafts Festival an event showcasing traditional and contemporary crafts in Pakistan kicked...