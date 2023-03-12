Modern training workshop for PFA staff held

LAHORE : Nutrition International organised a one-day training workshop at Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Head Office in provincial capital on Saturday.

The purpose of the workshop was to sensitize and provide technical training to the field and technical staff of PFA regarding the use of modern devices for testing the quality and safety parameters of food and added vitamins. Nutrition International is committed to improving the nutrition of vulnerable populations through its Food Fortification Programme.

In order to further this mission, Nutrition International provided modern devices CDR Food Lab to PFA in Lahore.