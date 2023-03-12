 
Sunday March 12, 2023
Lahore

Obituary

By Our Correspondent
March 12, 2023

Obituary: LAHORE Former superintendent Govt College University Mrs Shahida Rabbani wife of int’l umpire Ikram Rabbani breathed her last on Saturday. Her last rites will be offered at Ali Park, Umer Block, Allama Iqbal Town at 4:15 pm on Sunday, March 12.