Call to launch special drives for women rights

LAHORE : For the formation of any healthy society and energetic generation, it is most important that the women in that society are healthy and fully energetic. Unfortunately, millions of women in Pakistan are suffering from anemia as well as malnutrition, and because of this, their whole life is spent fighting with different diseases. These views were expressed by the Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute and Ameer Uddin Medical College, Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar while addressing a seminar on “Women's Rights and Social Responsibilities” at Lahore General Hospital, here on Saturday. He said that special campaigns should be launched for practical efforts so that women can get their rightful place in this society.
