 
close
Sunday March 12, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Two wardens dismissed

By Our Correspondent
March 12, 2023

LAHORE : CTO Lahore dismissed two wardens on charges of receiving bribe from a citizen in exchange for license. The two officials were dismissed after an inquiry on the complaint of corruption made by a citizen.

Man found dead: A 40-year-old man was found dead near Liberty Market, Gulberg, on Saturday. Police claimed that the man, was an addict, who might have died of excessive use of drugs.