JI blames rulers for depriving women of basic rights

LAHORE : Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Ameerul Azim said the so-called champions of human rights and civil rights, who ruled the country for seven decades under different names but belonged to same capitalist class, have always kept women deprived of fundamental rights and basic needs.
Addressing the Women Workers Convention here Saturday, he said the ruling parties and bureaucrats have conspired to impose a western colonists’ agenda on Pakistan, looted country's resources, build their properties and kept the people deprived of even basic needs.
A large number of working women and students led by general secretary Women wing Lahore West Shazia Abdul Qadir attended the convention. JI leaders Zikrullah Mujahid, Abdul Aziz Abid and others were also present.
