A new peace deal

In what can easily be termed an historic breakthrough, Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to re-establish diplomatic ties and reopen embassies in both countries. This announcement comes after nearly seven years of virtually no ties between the two countries. This is a huge development for the Middle East and also the rest of the world given the significance of both countries in terms of their role in the Muslim world, their support for various groups within it and their capacity for oil production. The decades-long rifts between Tehran and Riyadh had heightened in 2016 after the Saudi Embassy in Tehran was attacked by mobs following the execution by Saudi Arabia of a prominent Shia cleric. Since then, there has been a back and forth of accusations regarding the countries interfering in each other's affairs.

The peace between the two nations was brokered by China after four days of undisclosed talks in Beijing, during which the Chinese appear to have performed something of a miracle by bringing the two countries together. Analysts believe that the new peace will be of immense significance to the entire world, with the Middle East as a key beneficiary. Other Gulf countries have already welcomed the accord and the reopening of embassies in both capitals. Other analysts have spoken of a tie between Russia, Iran and Saudi Arabia. This is also a major win for China which has gained a huge amount of diplomatic mileage by brokering one of the most important deals of the modern age with American Middle East analysts conceding that the US has been left on the sidelines, unprecedented as far as major events in the region go. For years, the US has been the ultimate arbiter of anything going on in the Middle East, especially with its close ties with the Saudi kingdom and its rather open reservations on anything concerning Iran. The new peace deal seems to have changed it all in just a few days: old alliances shifting, new ties becoming a reality. For some analysts, this may be the start of a new global order.

At home too, with Pakistan bordering Iran and enjoying a close alliance with Saudi Arabia, the peace deal could bring some relief and easing of traditional tensions between Shia and Sunni Muslims. The Pakistan Foreign Office has "warmly welcomed" the normalization of diplomatic relations between the two countries, calling it a "template for regional cooperation and harmony". And who other than Pakistan would know the significance of this? The Saudi-Iran polarization in the Muslim world has affected Pakistan internally as well, as the country has tried to maintain a balancing act between its ally and bilateral partner Saudi Arabia and Iran, a neighbour and a country of major significance. The new accord could help bring these factors to a close and lead to a more balanced world with a stronger Middle East and countries willing to work together with other powerful nations across the world to build a better future for the people of the region and very possibly the entire globe given the significance of oil and its influence in this age. There is a need to ease tensions both to facilitate oil production and distribution and bring to an end tensions such as those seen in Yemen.