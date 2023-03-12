Population progress

Pakistan’s population has been growing at a rapid pace over the past few decades. In 1950, the population of Pakistan was estimated to be around 37 million. By 2000, this had increased to approximately 154 million, and by 2020 it had reached approximately 225 million. This growth has been fuelled by high fertility rates. However, there have been some positive developments in terms of population growth in Pakistan, with the population still growing but at a much slower rate. This is partly due to the government’s efforts to promote family planning and reproductive health services, as well as increased access to education, employment and healthcare, particularly for women.

Despite these efforts, there are still some challenges to reducing population growth in Pakistan. These include limited access to healthcare services in rural areas, cultural and religious factors that discourage the use of family planning methods and limited awareness about the benefits of family planning. Nonetheless, the government’s efforts to address population growth are an important step in the right direction and will help to ensure a more sustainable future for Pakistan.

Eman Asadullah Memon

Karachi